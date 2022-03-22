Local sports schedule: Wednesday, March 23

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Clarke (Iowa), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—Edgewood at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.
Johnny Davis completed his freshman basketball season at Central High School as a complementary player to a fabulous senior class.
While limiting players she has guarded to 9.3 points per game on 30% shooting, Donarski has averaged 14.3 points per game this season.
Local sports schedule for Sunday, March 20.
LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team extended its winning streak to four games with a pair of victories on Tuesday.
The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Nort…
Viterbo women's junior guard Kaitlyn Kennedy was named second team all-conference.
UW-La Crosse wrestlers Nolan Hertel and Seth Brossard earned All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Division III Championships …
LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team earned wins over Framingham State (Mass.) and Lasell (Mass.) on Monday.
