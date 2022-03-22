 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday, March 23

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Clarke (Iowa), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—Edgewood at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.

