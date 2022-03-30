 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday, March 30

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at St. Thomas, 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at UW-La Crosse, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Northwestern (Minn.), 5 p.m.

