Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Nov. 16

COLLEGEWOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Ripon, 7 p.m.
The UW-La Crosse football team will play postseason football this season, learning Sunday they earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division I…
Senior running back Joey Stutzman is one of the most reliable players on UW-La Crosse’s football team today and may be one of the most reliable in program history.
WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team avenged a recent loss to Bellevue to capture its fourth straight NSAA tournam…
The combination of the three — Schick, Garcia and Beirne — have been making their way into the UWL record books one snap, hold and kick at a time.
Following a pair of one-score wins, the Eagles regular season finale Saturday might send them off to the playoffs and even clinch a conference championship if they can beat UW-Platteville.
Dakota Mannel made a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to put the Viterbo University men's basketball team ahead for good in a 67-64 nonconferenc…
The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team turned up the heat in the second half to beat Greenville (Ill.) 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Divisi…
Local sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 10
What came out of the locker room in the second half was even more of what fans saw in the first. A hard hitting, 60-minute game of chicken to see who would fold first in the heavy rain.
COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Edgewood at Viterbo, 7 p.m.
