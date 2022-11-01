Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Nov. 2

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Judson (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Senior kicker Ryan Beirne kicked a career long 51-yard field goal to put the eighth-ranked Eagles up 38-35 with 51 seconds remaining.
The seventh-ranked Eagles (7-1, 4-1) needed to find a way to win down the stretch after the Titans tied the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter.
UW-La Crosse’s dominance in men’s and women’s cross country continued as they swept the WIAC individual and team championships Saturday in West Salem.
The UW-La Crosse football team begins what their coach Matt Janus referred to as “the gauntlet” of their conference schedule with a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting with UW-Oshkosh.
HIGH SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOLVOLLEYBALL: WIAA sectional semifinals—Division 1: Holmen vs. Middleton at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m. Division 2: Platteville at West …
Senior Max Stubbendick and sophomore Tyler Stubbendick have been competing against one another their entire lives.
With a Homecoming guest list that included their 1992 National Championship team, 10 local high school bands and the newest Wall of Fame inductees, the UW-La Crosse football team more than delivered.
UW-La Crosse football team’s game against UW-Stevens Point will be accompanied by plenty of surrounding pomp and circumstance.
OCTOBER 26 COLLEGEWOMEN’S SOCCER: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.