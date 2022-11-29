Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Nov. 30

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Martin Luther at Viterbo, 6 p.m.
The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team became the first to beat Ripon this season and did so by the score of 86-57 at Mitchell Hall on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Sparta at Baraboo, 1:30 p.m.; Holmen vs. Columbus at Wisconsin Dells, 4 p.m.
The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team had little trouble running its season-opening winning streak to seven games during an 87-35 victory o…
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—La Farge at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Westby at Mauston, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Viroqua at Ric…
The UW-La Crosse football team will play postseason football this season, learning Sunday they earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division I…
Senior running back Joey Stutzman is one of the most reliable players on UW-La Crosse’s football team today and may be one of the most reliable in program history.
The UW-La Crosse football team dominant season hasn't gone unrecognized by the WIAC.
