Local sports schedule: Wednesday, November 17

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Augsburg University (Minn.), 7 p.m.; Viterbo at Winona State, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Coe College (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.

