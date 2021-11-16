Local sports schedule: Wednesday, November 17

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Augsburg University (Minn.), 7 p.m.; Viterbo at Winona State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Coe College (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Augsburg University (Minn.), 7 p.m.; Viterbo at Winona State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Coe College (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Garcia finished 20-of-29 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns.
The UW-La Crosse football team is back in the NCAA Division III playoffs after earning an at-large big to the bracket, which was announced Sun…
It’s never been done before, anywhere, and that was part of the appeal for Dave Malecek.
“I think our resume is one of the best ones out there, and yeah, leave it at that,” senior linebacker Rusty Murphy said.
The UW-La Crosse wrestling team won the final six matches to post a 32-13 victory over the University of the Ozarks (Ark.) and highlight the B…
Nothing was normal about collegiate athletics in 2020.
WHITEWATER — Jakob Parks sat down on the 36-yard line as the celebration began in the back corner of the end zone.
AMES, Iowa — Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski scored 18 points with six 3-pointers, Ashley Joens added 15 points and the No. 12 Iowa…
This is exactly what the UW-La Crosse football team has wanted.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.