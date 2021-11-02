Local sports schedule: Wednesday, November 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Mount Mercy University (Iowa) at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.
UW-L carved up the Pointers' defense, while its own defense and special teams also scored in a dominant 56-3 victory over WIAC bottom-dweller UW-Stevens Point.
“I always say, ‘I’m just a football player.’ I just like being on the field, playing football,” Tobin added. “I don’t really consider myself a running back or a DB. I’m just a football player.”
Viterbo shot just 36% from the floor, 28% from 3-point range and 57% from the free-throw line.
Elsewhere, Viterbo volleyball won its 26th consecutive match.
The Eagles are ranked 15th in the d3hoops.com preseason poll, giving the program four consecutive years of landing in the top 25 for at least one week.
With some help from a pick-six by Cade Osborn, the Eagles erased a 14-point deficit in the first half before the offense guided the way to a 44-38 victory over UW-Stout.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse football team is still unbeaten in the WIAC, but it had to sweat out a couple of late mistakes by UW-Plat…
The V-Hawks have now won 24 games in a row.
WEST SALEM — The UW-La Crosse men's and women's cross country teams pulled off a championship sweep of the Jim Drews/Tori Neubauer Invitationa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.