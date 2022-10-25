Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Oct. 26

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Senior Max Stubbendick and sophomore Tyler Stubbendick have been competing against one another their entire lives.
With a Homecoming guest list that included their 1992 National Championship team, 10 local high school bands and the newest Wall of Fame inductees, the UW-La Crosse football team more than delivered.
UW-La Crosse football team’s game against UW-Stevens Point will be accompanied by plenty of surrounding pomp and circumstance.
An interception by senior cornerback Brian Corbins Jr sealed the Winona State football team their first win against a ranked opponent since 2018, knocking off 11th-ranked Sioux Falls 20-17 on Saturday at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team continues to dominate in conference play with a 3-0 victory over UW-Oshkosh Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The UW-La Crosse women’s tennis team took home a fourth-place team finish in the WIAC Championship at Madison’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Sunday.
UW-La Crosse’s four interceptions against UW-Stout in a 42-21 win last Saturday would be remarkable to most, but not to UW-La Crosse coach Matt Janus.
In their first morning kickoff of the season, the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team fittingly got an early start on their way to a 51-21 victory over UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at Carson Park.
The No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse football team will be setting their alarms a little earlier Saturday morning, meeting UW-Eau Claire at Carson Park with the early kickoff time of 11:30 a.m.
