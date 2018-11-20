The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team had a lead when it came back to the court for the third quarter on Tuesday, but the Eagles weren’t happy with the way they played before halftime.
Facing their cross-town rivals at Viterbo, the V-Hawks had mixed up their defenses and frustrated them for stretches of the second quarter while they cut down the Eagles’ lead.
But La Crosse put away any question which team would come out with the victory at Beggs Gymnasium quickly in the third quarter. A big run to start the second half propelled the Eagles to a 78-54 nonconference win over the Viterbo in front of 178 spectators, and kept them unbeaten to start the season.
“I think it was our energy level,” UW-L freshman guard Emma Gamoke said of the 13-2 run that swung the tide fully in La Crosse’s favor. “They were down, and we knew they were going to bring the energy. We knew we needed to match that or even bring more energy. And the mentality of this is a good competition between two teams from La Crosse. We wanted to beat them.”
Gamoke was a spark for the Eagles (4-0) early and often. The Onalaska High School graduate scored a game-high 24 points, including two 3-pointers to punctuate the decisive run.
Viterbo (4-4) used primarily zone defense in the first quarter, then mixed it up in the second to get back into the game. In the third quarter, though, La Crosse stuck with its man-to-man offense and got more penetration, which led to layups and kick-outs to open shooters.
“At times, we weren’t really sure what they were in, and it got us on our heels a little bit,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said. “But we continued to drive, got into the paint and tried to make something happen. We needed to be more aggressive, and I thought we did a good job listening and making adjustments.”
The run put UW-L up by 18 points, and the lead never dipped much below that.
Gamoke added seven rebounds and two assists to her stat line. Junior Dani Craig, who has been hot from the 3-point line since the season began after having foot surgery in the offseason, added 20 points and nine rebounds. Craig went 5-for-9 from deep, and the Eagles have made 37 3s in four games this year.
“We’re moving the ball like crazy, and that creates open shots,” the junior and former Division I player Craig said. “We’ve got a lot of players now who can knock down any open shot they get. It’s really fun, and it’s really easy when the offense goes like that.”
La Crosse got off to a hot start, building a 25-13 lead in the first quarter, in large part thanks to Gamoke. She hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, then used an effective dribble move to get into the V-Hawks' 2-3 zone and hit floaters over the post players. She had 10 points in the first quarter, and went into halftime with 16.
Gamoke, one of a handful of freshmen playing big roles for the Eagles, is averaging 15.5 points per game.
“My teammates and my coaches, they give me my confidence to shoot the ball,” she said. “Without their confidence, I wouldn’t be shooting those open shots.”
Junior Delaney Schoenenberger added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Eagles, while freshman Lexie Higgins had five points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
UW-L limited Viterbo’s top scorer Alyssa Nilssen to nine points, which was matched by teammates Madison Doerr, a G-E-T grad, and Madessa Collins, an Aquinas grad. Viterbo shot 19 of 68 (27.9 percent) from the field.
“We need to get better at some things,” said Viterbo first-year coach Lionel Jones, whose team is .500 or better after eight games for the first time since 2008. “We need to pay better attention to detail. When you play against a talented team like this, if you don’t pay attention to the details, they’ll catch you. That’s what happened tonight.”
