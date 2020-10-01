Locla college roundup: Viterbo soccer teams sweep to stay unbeaten

The Viterbo University men's soccer team won its third straight game with a 5-0 victory over nonconference foe Northwestern-St. Paul on Thursday at the Viterbo Outdoor Athletics Complex.

It is the second 5-0 win in a row for the V-Hawks, who improved to 4-1. Viterbo, which also beat the Eagles (2-4) on Sept. 15, has allowed just two goals this season.

Freshman Erik Hernandez, who scored the game's opening goal in the 21st minute, led the V-Hawks with one goal and two assists. Sophomore Andrew Weddle, who scored in the 43rd minute to give Viterbo a 2-0 lead at half, added one goal and one assist.

Senior Vinney Koner and freshmen Matteo Galeotti and Benian Yao all scored in the second half for the V-Hawks, who put nine of 11 shots on goal.

Freshman Ernesto Ascenzo made eight saves in goal for Viterbo, which plays at Maranatha Baptist on Oct. 13.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Viterbo 5, Northwestern-St. Paul 0

The V-Hawks scored three goals in the first half and two more in the second to remain unbeaten (3-0) and scored their second straight shutout.