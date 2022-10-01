Locla college roundup: Viterbo, UW-La Crosse volleyball teams get sweeps

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The eighth-ranked Viterbo University women’s volleyball team won its third consecutive match and for the seventh time in eight matches with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 NSAA victory over Presentation (S.D.) on Saturday.

Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker had 13 kills and nine digs for the V-Hawks (15-6, 5-0), who moved up one spot in the national rankings last week.

Lauryn Sobasky had 24 assists and Onalaska graduate Cailie Kowal 12, while Grace Rohde added nine kills. Caledonia graduate Adrianna reinhart led the team with 17 digs, and teammate Kenidi McCabe added 11.

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, Buena Vista (Iowa) 0

The Eagles (8-9) won for the third time in four matches by posting a 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 victory over the Beavers (6-10) at Mitchell Hall.

Brianne Korducki had 14 kills, and Gabrialla Johnson added 12 for UW-La Crosse, which had an attack percentage of .528 in the first set and .371 for the match.

Megan Adams had 37 assists and Sydney Fedderly 11 digs for the Eagles.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 1, UW-Stevens Point 0

The Eagles (8-1-1, 1-0) opened their conference season by blanking the Pointers (3-6-2, 0-1).

Ainsley Allan broke the scoreless tie in the fifth minute by converting a pass from Claire Cater, and the UW-La Crosse offense dominated with 42 shots — 23 in the first half — against UW-Stevens Point’s five.

Sophie Anger stopped all five shots directed her way for the Eagles, and Allan put six of her seven shots on goal.