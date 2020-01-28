Locla college volleyball: Viterbo men swept by Cardinal Stricth

The Viterbo University men's volleyball team came up on the short end of a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 CCAC match against Cardinal Stritch at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on on Tuesday.
The V-Hawks (1-3, 0-2) put up their biggest fight in the first set and were up 21-19 on a kill by Dane Kerman before Cardinal Stricth (3-0, 2-0) came back with a four-point run.
A Jacob Nonn kill got Viterbo within 23-22, and a Joe Todd kill cut Cardinal Stritch's lead to 24-23, but a service error ended the set.
Nonn led the V-Hawks with 10 kills and added five digs. Andrew Lepage led the way with 13 assists, and Chris Kahler had a team-high six digs. West Salem graduate Brett Thompson had four kills and four digs for Viterbo.