MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team wasn’t at full strength for the entire second half on the road at Stout, and the Blue Devils were able to cut into the Eagles’ lead in the second half.
But La Crosse found answers off the bench in juniors Jack Kortes and freshman Ethan Anderson, and leaned on its defense to come away with a 66-54 win in the WIAC regular-season finale
The Eagles enter the postseason with a 17-8 record, a 10-4 mark in the WIAC and the second seed in the conference tournament. UW-L will have a first-round bye, then host a semifinal game against the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Senior Ben Meinholz aggravated an existing hand injury in the first half Saturday, and it kept him from playing the second. Missing their leading scorer and playmaker created some issues for the Eagles, but the performances of Anderson (15 points) and Kortes (10) helped fill the void.
“Our guys showed a lot of resiliency today,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. “(Stout) cut our lead in half, and with not being at full strength in the second half, I thought they responded, and fought hard.”
Stout’s attempts to pressure the ball allowed UW-L to rip by and get to the rim. The Eagles won the battle in the paint and shot 21 of 27 from the free-throw line, led by Anderson’s 8-for-8 performance.
Seniors Brendon Manning (14 points) and Taulvish McCray (11) also helped the La Crosse maintain its lead over the Blue Devils (6-19, 0-14).
Stout shot 6 of 29 from the 3-point line, and was led by Luke Geiger’s 15 points off the bench.
