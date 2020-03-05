Men's college volleyball: Viterbo wins in five sets
Men's college volleyball: Viterbo wins in five sets

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Viterbo men's volleyball team used an efficient offensive attack to knock off Maranatha Baptist  in a five-set thriller 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9. 

The V-Hawks (11-8) finished with a .236 attack percentage compared to .154 percentage for Maranatha. They had three finish with double digit kills with Brett Thompson leading the way with 20 followed by Jacob Nonn (16) and Chris Kahler (14). Kahler finished with .464 attack percentage while also tallying two service aces. 

Andrew Lepage had four kills and service ace to go along with 57 assists. 

