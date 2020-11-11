Men's basketball: Viterbo collects first victory

MILWAUKEE -- The Viterbo University men's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season by beating Cardinal Stritch 88-62 on Wednesday.

The V-Hawks (1-2) built an 11-point lead by halftime, then extended it while being led by sophomore Jack Monis and his team-high 20 points and six steals.

All five starters scored at least 11 points for Viterbo, which made 47.1 percent (8 of 17) of its attempts from the 3-point line and shot 61.3 percent (34-for-61) from the floor. Nicholas Malovrh made three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for the V-Hawks.

Viterbo's Lowden Rockweiler added 14 points, and Brady Polk 11. They also tied for team honors with six rebounds and five assists apiece. Robert Cunitz added 12 points and four assists in the winning performance.

Monis, who scored 11 points in the second half, made 8 of 14 shots and all four of his free throws.

