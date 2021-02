Viterbo men's basketball junior forward Robert Cunitz was named the NSAA player of the week on Monday.

Cunitz helped the V-Hawks (8-6, 5-4 NSAA) win both of their games last week by shooting 57% from the floor and making 10 of his 17 3-point attempts.

Cunitz scored 19 points in Viterbo's 62-46 win over Waldorf on Jan. 26 before posting a career-high 31 points in the team's 77-72 win over Dakota State last Friday.

The V-Hawks host Valley City State this coming Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0