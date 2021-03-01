Men's college basketball: Viterbo's Monis named to all-conference first team, Cunitz second team

Viterbo men's basketball sophomore forward Jack Monis was named to the NSAA all-conference first team, the league announced Monday.

V-Hawks junior forward Robert Cunitz was named to the second team.

Monis led Viterbo in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 rebounds per game), while Cunitz averaged 14.8 ppg and 3.7 rpg.

Mayville State's (N.D.) Latrelle Franklin was named the NSAA player of the year, and Valley City State's (N.D.) Chris Thompson was the defensive player of the year.

Dickinson State's (N.D.) Bryce Knox was named the NSAA newcomer of the year, and Mayville State's Darren Tighe was the coach of the year.

