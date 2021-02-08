Men's college basketball: Viterbo's Polk named NSAA player of the week

Viterbo men's basketball junior guard Brady Polk has been named the NSAA player of the week, the conference announced Monday.

The award comes one week after teammate Robert Cunitz earned the honor and with the V-Hawks on a five-game winning streak.

This past week, Polk averaged 22.5 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds over two games. The guard had 27 points in a 91-81 win over Valley City State (N.D.) on Friday and 18 points in a 93-74 win over Dickinson State (N.D.) on Saturday.

In those two wins, Polk combined to shoot 50% from the floor and made eight of his 17 3-point attempts.

Viterbo, which hasn't lost since Jan. 22, sits at 10-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference heading into Friday's game at Mayville State (N.D.), which is atop the NSAA standings at 11-4 overall and 8-3 in the conference.

Valley City State and Bellevue (Neb.) are also 7-4 in the conference. The V-Hawks have won both of their games against Valley City State this season, while they have dropped both matchups with Bellevue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0