NAIA volleyball: Viterbo defeats Embry-Riddle to improve to 2-0 in pool play

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Viterbo volleyball coach Ryan DeLong got used to seeing half of his team in the training room to deal with injuries before practice.
Those early season setbacks aren’t evident anymore, though, as the V-Hawks are firing on all cylinders at the perfect time.
An injury-free No. 6 Viterbo defeated No. 21 Embry-Riddle 25-19, 27-25, 18-25, 25-19 on Wednesday in its second pool play game in the NAIA Championship. Getting to this point is nothing more than pure excitement for DeLong, who knows that having a healthy postseason team is every coach’s goal.
“Sometimes throughout the year we weren’t really sure how things would turn out,” said DeLong, whose team improved to 33-5. “Sometimes half of the team would be in the training room before practice, and there was a lot of adversity to deal with.
“We didn’t get a consistent lineup until November, and it’s been exciting to play with a healthy team the past few weeks. Having a healthy team at this time of the year is where you want to be.”
The V-Hawks grabbed their most recent win behind the arm of junior Maya Roberts, who was on fire all afternoon, DeLong said. Roberts led the team with 20 kills to raise her season total to 395. Junior Katie Fromhader came off the bench for 14 kills, followed by 12 from junior Miah Garant to add to the team’s total of 60.
Viterbo’s win wasn’t full of all high moments. The V-Hawks started slowly in the first set and didn’t grab the lead until they pulled ahead at 16-15. The team also lost the third set because of excessive errors, but the downfalls didn’t hinder the team’s ambition.
“The schedule we play all year long gets us ready to play games like this,” DeLong said. “We’ve been taught to take losses in competitive games, and the team doesn’t freak out after they lose a set. … They just refocus and get it done.”
Abbey Johnson contributed to the team’s offensive success with 35 assists, and Lauryn Sobasky added 22. Adrianna Reinhart and Rachel Frankowski led the team’s defense with 11 digs apiece.
Embry-Riddle fell to 28-7.
Vitebro continues pool play in the NAIA Championship against No. 11 Marian University at 4 p.m. Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.