NAIA volleyball: Viterbo defeats Embry-Riddle to improve to 2-0 in pool play

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Viterbo volleyball coach Ryan DeLong got used to seeing half of his team in the training room to deal with injuries before practice.

Those early season setbacks aren’t evident anymore, though, as the V-Hawks are firing on all cylinders at the perfect time.

An injury-free No. 6 Viterbo defeated No. 21 Embry-Riddle 25-19, 27-25, 18-25, 25-19 on Wednesday in its second pool play game in the NAIA Championship. Getting to this point is nothing more than pure excitement for DeLong, who knows that having a healthy postseason team is every coach’s goal.

“Sometimes throughout the year we weren’t really sure how things would turn out,” said DeLong, whose team improved to 33-5. “Sometimes half of the team would be in the training room before practice, and there was a lot of adversity to deal with.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We didn’t get a consistent lineup until November, and it’s been exciting to play with a healthy team the past few weeks. Having a healthy team at this time of the year is where you want to be.”