NAIA volleyball: Viterbo opens NAIA Championship pool play with win over Ottawa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Viterbo volleyball coach Ryan DeLong and his team were eager to get back on the court after not having a match for two and a half weeks between the NSAA Tournament and the opening of pool play in the NAIA Championship.
But it didn't come without at least a little concern that a prolonged break can lead to complacency.
“Fortunately, we’ve been doing this for several years now, so we’ve kind of got the routine and know how to navigate through those two, three weeks,” DeLong said. “It’s been pretty successful for us in the past.
“I thought our girls did a good job of staying focused in practice leading up to this.”
It showed Tuesday.
The sixth-ranked V-Hawks used runs in the first and third sets to grind out a tight second set to sweep Ottawa (Kan.) 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 to open pool play in the NAIA Championship at the Tyson Events Center.
“(The team) got around the court and got to where we left off at the conference tournament,” DeLong said. “It’s good to see.”
Viterbo juniors Miah Garant, Katie Frohmader and Maya Roberts led an attack that finished with a 0.398 hitting percentage. Garant (17), Frohmader (14) and Roberts (13) all finished with double-digit kills.
“We hit almost 0.400, which is pretty ridiculous at a national tournament to hit that high,” DeLong said. “And then our big three — Miah, Maya and Frohmader — led us. … They did their jobs and took care of business.”
Freshman Abbey Johnson and sophomore Lauryn Sobasky led the team in assists with 26 and 24, respectively. Seniors Rachel Frankowski (14) and Jenna Phillips (13) each posted double-digit digs while the V-Hawks (32-5) limited the Braves (24-15) to a 0.234 hitting percentage.
Viterbo cruised in the first set, thanks in large part to an early 7-1 run that put the team ahead 10-5. The V-Hawks led the rest of the way and leaned on their attack — Viterbo boasted a 0.448 hitting percentage in the first set — to keep Ottawa at bay.
But the Braves gave the V-Hawks all they could handle in a back-and-forth second set. After a kill by Frohmader evened the score at 16-all, Ottawa used a quick 4-0 burst to retake the lead.
On two occasions, 24-23 and 25-24, the Braves were one point away from taking the set, but the V-Hawks responded each time, the later of which came via a kill by Roberts that sparked a 3-0 run to win the set.
“Ottawa is battle-tested. They play a lot of top teams,” DeLong said. “We came back from a little deficit and put that game away because you don’t want to give a team like Ottawa any hope and confidence.”
The third set seemed to be on the same trajectory as the second, as the teams traded points and Ottawa grabbed an early 9-7 lead. But Viterbo didn’t trail much longer. The V-Hawks used a 13-3 run to flip the tables and go up 20-12 before eventually taking the set.
The V-Hawks have now won 12 straight matches and continue pool play against No. 21 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“Early games like this, we just got to play our own game for the most part, and if we can take care of what we do and do things that we do well, we’re pretty confident of what the outcome might be,” DeLong said of his team’s approach going forward. “We just got to take care of our own stuff.”