NAIA volleyball: Viterbo opens NAIA Championship pool play with win over Ottawa

“We hit almost 0.400, which is pretty ridiculous at a national tournament to hit that high,” DeLong said. “And then our big three — Miah, Maya and Frohmader — led us. … They did their jobs and took care of business.”

Freshman Abbey Johnson and sophomore Lauryn Sobasky led the team in assists with 26 and 24, respectively. Seniors Rachel Frankowski (14) and Jenna Phillips (13) each posted double-digit digs while the V-Hawks (32-5) limited the Braves (24-15) to a 0.234 hitting percentage.

Viterbo cruised in the first set, thanks in large part to an early 7-1 run that put the team ahead 10-5. The V-Hawks led the rest of the way and leaned on their attack — Viterbo boasted a 0.448 hitting percentage in the first set — to keep Ottawa at bay.

But the Braves gave the V-Hawks all they could handle in a back-and-forth second set. After a kill by Frohmader evened the score at 16-all, Ottawa used a quick 4-0 burst to retake the lead.

On two occasions, 24-23 and 25-24, the Braves were one point away from taking the set, but the V-Hawks responded each time, the later of which came via a kill by Roberts that sparked a 3-0 run to win the set.