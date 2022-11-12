NCAA Division III soccer: UW-La Crosse women shut out Greenville in opener

The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team turned up the heat in the second half to beat Greenville (Ill.) 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday.

The Eagles (20-1-1) scored all of their goals after halftime to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 games and advance to a second-round game against Illinois Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

UW-L also tied the program record for victories in a season, and its 13-game winning streak is second-longest in team history.

The Eagles had 20 shots and directed 11 of them on goal in the first half, but Greenville defended well and made it to halftime 0-0.

Claire Cater, Natalie Schisel and Lexy Szymanski all scored in the second half, with Cater's — off an assist from Maggie Hernandez — coming in the 48th minute.

Isabel Batley and Ellie Behnke assisted on Schisel's goal in the 72 minute, and Alexis McMahon set up Szymanski's goal in the 86th.

Cater's goal was her eighth of the season. Hernandez recorded her eighth assist.

Th UW-L defense held Greenville to four total shots, and just two of them were on goal. McKenna Lloyd stopped them both to give the group its 13th shutout of the season.