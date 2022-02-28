NCAA men's basketball: UW-La Crosse men earn at-large big to Division III tournament

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team learned its postseason fate Monday, and its future includes a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Eagles (20-6) will make their third appearance in the tournament and second in four years when they travel to Bloomington, Ill. for a first-round game against Heidelberg University (Ohio), which enters with an 18-7 record, at 4:15 p.m.

La Crosse, which is coached by Kent Dernbach, earned one of 20 at-large bids to the tournament, which begins Friday. The Eagles are one of four teams beginning their tournament run at Illinois Wesleyan University and will play either Illinois Wesleyan (21-5) or Franklin (14-15) on Saturday if they beat Heidelberg.

The tournament field is comprised of 64 teams, and 44 of the entrants are conference champions. Oshkosh (22-3) and Platteville (21-5) will also represent the WIAC after the Titans beat the Pioneers in the tournament championship game on Saturday.

Oshkosh hosts Blackburn (11-17), and Platteville hosts Marian (19-8) in Friday’s first round.

The Eagles were eliminated by the Pioneers in the WIAC semifinals, and all three finished among the top 14 teams nationally, with Oshkosh third, Platteville fifth and La Crosse 14th in the current D3hoops.com poll.

Five of the Eagles losses came to those two teams.

Second-round winners advance to one of four sectional-round sites March 11-12. Winners of sectional games advance to the semifinals and finals March 18-19. The semifinals and finals will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind.

La Crosse is led by senior Ethan Anderson, who averages 19 points per game. Wyatt Cook adds 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and Seth Anderson 8.9 points.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.