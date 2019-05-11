PELLA, Iowa — After a gut-punch loss to start the day, the UW-La Crosse softball team bounced back to stay alive in the NCAA Division III regional tournament.
La Crosse scored in the fifth and sixth innings, and got strong pitching from its two best arms in a 5-1 win over No. 15 Central (Iowa) to move into the final round of the double-elimination bracket. UW-L will play Lake Forest (Ill.) — the team that beat it to start things Saturday — at 1 p.m. Sunday, and if it wins, the teams will play again to advance in the tournament.
UW-L senior pitcher Caitlyn Hughes was cruising through five innings, and the offense got her a lead when Mia Schmidtke smacked a two-run homer in the bottom half of the fifth. But then Hughes hit a trouble spot in the sixth by allowing a double and single to the first two batters. Maddie Muelken came on in relief and allowed a single, but then retired the next three batters in order, including a good defensive play by third baseman Sydney Murphy that cut down a run at the plate.
La Crosse (27-18) mustered another rally in the sixth, started by Emily Knight’s RBI single, and capped off by a two-run double from Schmidtke with the bases loaded. Hughes earned her 15th win of the season.
UW-L got to the second game of the day after suffering a walk-off, 3-2 loss to Lake Forest.
The Eagles had trouble with Lake Forest starter Kyra Lenzi, managing just four hits and one walk off against her. But Sydne Shattuck drew a walk to lead off the inning, and then a double from Kendra Leis put the pressure on immediately. Missy Dieckman-Mey came in relief at that point, and gave up Stephanie Cole’s sacrifice fly and then Katie Block’s sacrifice bunt for the second run. That gave Muelken, who started the game, a 2-0 cushion going into the bottom half.
Muelken was strong until that point, giving up just four singles, but a UW-L error allowed the lead-off runner on in the seventh and then back-to-back doubles tied it up. Muelken got a groundout and a strikeout against the next two batters, but then allowed a walk and a walk-off single.
