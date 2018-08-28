Tribune beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sits down with UW-La Crosse senior quarterback Ben Schramski to talk about his sixth year in college football, the Eagles' new offense, and why he stayed at La Crosse after being a backup.
Bartholomew then discusses the Eagles' Week 1 matchup with Luther.
