 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro basketball: Kobe King enters G League draft pool
0 comments
alert top story
BASKETBALL

Pro basketball: Kobe King enters G League draft pool

{{featured_button_text}}

Central High School graduate Kobe King has entered the G League Draft pool.

King led the Red Raiders to a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a senior before playing 63 games for the University of Wisconsin.

Kobe King MUG

King

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds during those games and was averaging 10 points and 2.8 rebounds before leaving the program during the 2019-2020 season.

King, a 6-foot-4 guard, then transferred to Nebraska but never played for the Cornhuskers.

The G League will play its upcoming season in a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. The regular season for its 18 teams will last about a month.

The draft takes place on Monday and begins at noon.

Players in the league will report to home markets for physicals on Jan. 19. Teams will arrive in Orlando on Jan. 26 with the season slated to begin on Feb. 8. Playoffs will take place March 5-9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Highlights of Badgers beating Michigan State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News