Pro basketball: Kobe King enters G League draft pool

Central High School graduate Kobe King has entered the G League Draft pool.

King led the Red Raiders to a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a senior before playing 63 games for the University of Wisconsin.

He averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds during those games and was averaging 10 points and 2.8 rebounds before leaving the program during the 2019-2020 season.

King, a 6-foot-4 guard, then transferred to Nebraska but never played for the Cornhuskers.

The G League will play its upcoming season in a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. The regular season for its 18 teams will last about a month.

The draft takes place on Monday and begins at noon.

Players in the league will report to home markets for physicals on Jan. 19. Teams will arrive in Orlando on Jan. 26 with the season slated to begin on Feb. 8. Playoffs will take place March 5-9.

