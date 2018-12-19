Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas made 8 of 11 shots and scored 20 points to help lead Valencia to a 95-83 EuroCup victory over Dolomiti Energia Trento on Tuesday.
Thomas made 3 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line and tied Rafa Martinez for team-high scoring honors as Valencia won its sixth game in a row and for the eighth time in nine games. Thomas played 22 minutes and also had one assist and one steal.
Thomas has played in 22 games for Valencia in EuroCup and the Spanish ACB League, and the team ha compiled a 15-7 overall record. It is 7-5 in the ACB and 8-2 in EuroCup.
Thomas is averaging 11.7 points and has started 13 of the 22 games. He is shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and has made 43.8 of his shots (42 of 96) from the 3-point line.
Thomas has made 34 of 38 free throws (89.5 percent) and is averaging 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
