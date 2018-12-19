UW-La Crosse graduate MaKenzie Miller is the top scorer and rebounder for the Lemvig VB women's basketball team in Denmark's professional Dameligaen League.
Miller's Lemvig team is just 1-6 with five straight losses, but Miller is producing like no other player on the roster.
Miller averages 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor (47 of 98) and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line (18 of 21). She also averages 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Miller had 28 points and 11 rebounds when Lemvig lost an 80-77 game to Herlev on Dec. 15. She made 10 of 21 shots from the floor, 8 of 10 free throws and added two assists and three steals.
That is the team's last game until Jan. 9.
