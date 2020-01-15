Pro football: Black River Falls grad Zachary Zillmer to play professionally in Germany

The Crusaders will provide for most of Zillmer’s living expenses including an apartment and a car that he will share with the other two Americans. Zillmer will leave on March 14 with the Crusaders first preseason game scheduled for March 21. If the Crusaders make the playoffs, they could potentially play into October.

Although he departs in just less than two months, Zillmer is keeping busy on the recruiting trail as a student coach for the UW-L football team. It was discussed with then-La Crosse coach Mike Schmidt that Zillmer would help out in some capacity after the season and potentially into the next. When Schmidt left for Northern State, interim coach Matt Janus gladly kept the original agreement. With the program in a transitive state, Zillmer has been a vital member on the recruiting trail because as a recruit he went through something similar. When he was a senior, UW-L was in the hiring process for Schmidt.

“I remember going up into the stadium for my recruitment data during that time and it was only coach (Andrew) McGlenn and Coach ‘A’ (Mike Anderson),” Zillmer said. “That was it. So I can give a unique perspective to the recruits that are coming in right now. Like I came in just like this and worked out pretty well."