Pro football: Black River Falls grad Zack Zillmer 'taking it day by day' in Germany as COVID-19 pauses football

Zack Zillmer expected his trip to Germany to play professional football, which also doubled as his first time out of the United States, to have plenty of bumps. Sure enough, they came.

The Black River Falls High School graduate and former UW-La Crosse defensive end had to sprint through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to catch his connecting flight to London, which was nearly empty. His check-in bag was left behind. Then, after he landed in Munich, he didn’t get off a train at the right stop.

“I was in the middle of nowhere, and they kicked me off the train because I was at the end of the road,” said Zillmer, who left the U.S. for Germany on Saturday. “Then I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ I finally got on the right train and got to where I needed to be, but it was a crazy 24 hours of travel.”

For all the challenges Zillmer could have foreseen in his first season with the Albershausen Crusaders, who play in the third division of the German Football League, a global pandemic wasn’t among them.

“Even a week ago, I didn’t think it was going to be anything like this,” Zillmer said. “That’s how fast it’s changed already.”

Now, it’s reality as Zillmer gets settled in Albershausen in southern Germany.

