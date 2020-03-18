Pro football: Holmen grad Noah Risch on hold in Sweden

Noah Risch has a very good understanding of what is happening around the world as it relates to the COVIDA-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Holmen High School and UW-La Crosse graduate isn’t just paying attention to what happens in Wisconsin or its surrounding areas, he’s getting updates from all over the world via his roommates in Stockholm, Sweden.

Risch is in Stockholm, awaiting the next move in his second season as a linebacker for the Stockholm Mean Machines of the Superserien League, the highest level of American football in Sweden.

He is living with teammates from Canada, Belgium, Portugal and France.

“We always have someone getting updates,” Risch said. “And it’s different in a lot of places. Like, in Belgium, everything is shut down right now. Everyone is on lock down. Here, we still have access to the metro and our gym.”

It’s possible some of what Risch’s reality was on Sunday has changed, just as it has regularly in the United States. What hasn’t, though, is his football career.

“Wednesday was the last time we practiced,” Risch said on Sunday. “All we are doing now are Skype meetings with teammates and coaches and go over as much as we can.