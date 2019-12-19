Stagg Bowl: Sparta grad and Whitewater receiver Ryan Wisniewski ready for national title game

Before the college football season begins, players dream about winning a national championship.

For Ryan Wisniewski, that dream has a chance to become reality on Friday.

That’s when the Sparta High School graduate and UW-Whitewater junior receiver — along with the rest of the seventh-ranked Warhawks — take on No. 5 North Central (13-1) at 7 p.m. in Stagg Bowl XLVII for the NCAA Division III national championship in Shenandoah, Texas.

The Warhawks (13-1) are in the Stagg Bowl for the 10th time in 15 years and will play for their seventh national title thanks to a thrilling 35-32 semifinal victory over St. John’s last weekend when the Winhawks kicked the winning field goal in the final minutes.

Wisniewski was a major contributor, recording 96 yards on four receptions while adding 22 yards and 4-yard touchdown run on eight carries. During the Warhawks’ playoff run, Wisniewski has been one of the top weapons in the Whitewater arsenal, tallying 243 receiving yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns and 58 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown in Whitewater’s four playoff games. After a tough start to the season, Wisniewski credits the recent success to patience and simply figuring out all of the moving parts.