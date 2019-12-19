Stagg Bowl: Sparta grad and Whitewater receiver Ryan Wisniewski ready for national title game

Before the college football season begins, players dream about winning a national championship.
For Ryan Wisniewski, that dream has a chance to become reality on Friday.
That’s when the Sparta High School graduate and UW-Whitewater junior receiver — along with the rest of the seventh-ranked Warhawks — take on No. 5 North Central (13-1) at 7 p.m. in Stagg Bowl XLVII for the NCAA Division III national championship in Shenandoah, Texas.
The Warhawks (13-1) are in the Stagg Bowl for the 10th time in 15 years and will play for their seventh national title thanks to a thrilling 35-32 semifinal victory over St. John’s last weekend when the Winhawks kicked the winning field goal in the final minutes.
Wisniewski was a major contributor, recording 96 yards on four receptions while adding 22 yards and 4-yard touchdown run on eight carries. During the Warhawks’ playoff run, Wisniewski has been one of the top weapons in the Whitewater arsenal, tallying 243 receiving yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns and 58 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown in Whitewater’s four playoff games. After a tough start to the season, Wisniewski credits the recent success to patience and simply figuring out all of the moving parts.
“We kind of faltered in the first half of the season; we had a lot of new pieces we were trying to add in. A new quarterback is always difficult,” said Wisniewski, who leads Whitewater in receptions (55), yards (666) and receiving touchdowns (five). “We really worked on a lot of the little things. Each game, piece-by-piece, we were figuring out what works and what doesn’t work and then just put it all together into what we have now. Now, we are rolling. It’s taken us to the Stagg Bowl.”
As Wisniewski mentioned, it was a bit of a struggle for the Warhawks’ offense at times. The Warhawks went over 30 points four times during the regular season with three of those games coming against the bottom dwellers of the WIAC in Stout, River Falls and Stevens Point and the other coming against Dubuque.
You have free articles remaining.
It did not look like the offense many around the WIAC had grown accustomed to seeing. After falling to Oshkosh 27-20, which cost Whitewater the WIAC title, the Warhawks switched quarterbacks — from Zach Oles to Max Meylor — at the beginning of their playoff run.
The question marks on offense led many to dismiss the Warhawks as one of the favorites to qualify for the Stagg Bowl, but the team’s confidence never wavered.
“We knew our capabilities and never just swayed from that,” Wisniewski said. “We knew how good our team was, we knew what we could do, and we knew we had one of the toughest schedules in the country. We didn’t take that for granted.”
Meylor has been solid, bringing more explosiveness to the passing attack, and he has opened up more room for the team’s strengths in the ground game, where talented running backs Alex Peete and Jarrod Ware have found more space to work. The Warhawks are averaging 34.3 points in four playoff games and have scored 30 in three of the four games.
Expect a lot of offense on Friday.
North Central averages an eye-popping 52 points and 560 yards of offense per game. Its playoff run is impressive, having defeated No. 2 and perennial power Mount Union (Ohio) in the second round, No. 9 Delaware Valley in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Muhlenberg in the semifinals. It should make for a good championship game.
“All-around, they are sound,” Wisniewski said of the Cardinals. “We have a few things that we feel like we can exploit. There is some stuff in the run game, some stuff in the passing game that we are going to take advantage of. Their strength is their offense. Their offense is going to roll. We just have to make good decisions with the ball and do what we can when we have the ball.
“It should be a lot of fun.”
Alex Vandenhouten can be reached at alex.vandenhouten@lee.net or via Twitter @Vandenhout1