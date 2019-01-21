Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribune sports editor Jeff Brown and reporter Colten Bartholomew jump around the local sports scene and talk about some of the big stories outside of prep sports.

They start with the UW-La Crosse men's and women's basketball teams, both of which are in second place in the WIAC. Then Jeff discusses the shakeup of the La Crosse Loggers front office, including a new general manager. They close with news of a large ice fishing tournament on Lake Onalaska, "The Atomic Ice Derby."

Jan. 21: Sports Grab Bag Podcast

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.

