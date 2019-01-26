A dispute over leadership style and coaching tactics led to the reassignment and eventual resignation of former UW-La Crosse football offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson.
This information comes from documents acquired by the Tribune from the university via an open records request submitted Nov. 8. The university turned over the records Dec. 17, and they detail a tumultuous two-week stretch over the Eagles’ final nonconference game against Dickinson State and the bye week that followed.
La Crosse suffered its first loss of the season Sept. 15 in the home opener against the Bluehawks 35-17, its lowest offensive output of the season to that point. However, the Eagles were averaging 34.3 points, 147.7 rushing yards and 273.7 passing yards after three games.
So Bengtson’s abrupt reassignment within the athletic department on Monday, Sept. 24 — first reported by the Tribune on Sept. 26 — just days before opening the WIAC season against Whitewater was surprising. UW-L human resources documents of the investigation that followed revealed that a simmering tension had finally reached its boiling point.
It started in August when UW-L head coach Mike Schmidt and Bengtson, who was hired March 19, met for three hours before training camp opened. Per the employee incident investigation form turned over by UW-L, Schmidt said that in this meeting he shared concerns regarding the coaching style Bengtson exhibited in spring practices. Schmidt said he told Bengtson that he needed to develop better relationships with coaches and players. Schmidt also said he had several discussions of similar nature with Bengtson, but none of those discussions were documented.
In a follow-up meeting with human resources after his reassignment, Bengtson said these issues were not discussed in the August meeting, and he was not given any opportunity to change or issued a verbal warning.
During the team’s bye week, Sept. 16-22, there were a number of incidents that Schmidt laid out in a letter that was included in the documents turned over to the Tribune. Among them:
- Bengtson’s “attitude, body language and communication” were “completely unacceptable” at practice and the youth camp that followed Monday, Sept. 17.
- Bengtson called two passes in 20 plays during a red-zone portion of practice on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Schmidt said in the letter, “You (Bengtson) were clearly being defiant on the period.”
- Bengtson didn’t complete the task of meeting individually with each of his quarterbacks to ask a specific set of questions Schmidt assigned.
Schmidt met with Bengtson on Sunday, Sept. 23, in his office to tell him he was being relieved of his offensive coordinator duties. Bengtson told human resources investigators that the meeting lasted 5 to 10 minutes. In a meeting with Schmidt, athletic director Kim Blum, and human resources, Bengtson “denied most of what was addressed” in Schmidt’s page-and-a-half letter.
In accordance with university policy, Schmidt declined to comment.
In a statement to the Tribune, the full version of which can be read at lacrossetribune.com, Bengtson wrote, “It was a great honor to be the Offensive Coordinator at UWL and work with such impressive young men on a daily basis.
“Unfortunately, I was not given the opportunity to see any of the players upon my dismissal, so from the bottom of my heart I want to thank them for their efforts, and wish them all the best in their future both on and off the field.
“In life you don’t always get to understand why things happen, but I am choosing to look to the future and move forward both personally and professionally.”
Bengtson declined comment on Schmidt’s claims.
A major point of contention was Bengtson’s relationship with players.
Schmidt’s letter claimed that Bengtson had “created a culture of fear” and wrote players reported to Schmidt that they didn’t know how to approach Bengtson. “There is a constant attack on players personally without any sort of relationship or positivity that precedes or follows intense interaction,” Schmidt wrote.
Bengtson disputed this characterization to human resources, saying that he believes Schmidt’s coaching style and his are similar, and that he had relationships with the players and texted them often.
A handful of players were contacted but declined to comment for this story.
After he was relieved of his offensive coordinator role, Bengtson’s full-time duties were converted to equipment manager — one-third of his job when he was coaching the team as well — and he used his banked vacation time before returning to work Oct. 22.
He emailed Blum on Oct. 24 saying, “It is not a healthy work environment down in the equipment room for me for obvious reasons. How could anyone think its (sic) a good idea to put me there?”
Later in the email, he wrote, “It is completely unfair that I do not have any say in where I get “Reassigned” either. I do not feel welcome anywhere in Mitchell and have never been treated this poorly in my life both personally and professionally.”
Blum responded, asking if the email was his resignation. He answered that it wasn’t, and a meeting was set for Oct. 25 at which Bengtson said he would discuss his future with Blum and human resources. It’s unclear from the documents whether that meeting occurred, but Bengtson emailed Blum that afternoon to resign.
Bengtson is now living in Hawaii and pursuing coaching opportunities.
