Playing defensive back is one of the hardest jobs in college football. That’s what makes what Joey Roth did on Saturday so remarkable.
The redshirt sophomore intercepted Illinois Wesleyan quarterback Brandon Bauer three times to help lift the 23rd-ranked Eagles over the 14th-ranked Titans 33-27 in double overtime at Veterans Memorial Field.
But more incredibly, it was only Roth’s second career game at cornerback.
“I switched four days before our first game,” Roth said. “It’s been pretty weird … The coaches have done a great job in helping me, teaching me the right technique. The rest of the guys had faith the entire time. They never questioned it.”
Roth was a standout safety in high school at Stevens Point, helping lead the Panthers to a WIAA state semifinal appearance. He committed to Minnesota-State Mankato before registering 12 tackles last season as a redshirt freshman.
Roth transferred to UW-L as a safety because the coaching staff loved his ball hawking ability and physicality at the position. But with the return of senior safety Peter Kissling from injury and the reliable Noah Schober on the other side, the coaches wanted to find a way to get the transfer on the field. This began Roth’s journey as a cornerback.
“Joey Roth is a great player, and that’s why we got him as a transfer,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “We knew he was going to be a great player and just had an incredible game today. He moved to corner two weeks ago and that’s just unbelievable.”
For a transfer, who is still trying to prove himself to his new team, the confidence displayed in him by the coaching staff to make the position change means a lot.
“I have to thank the entire team, because ever since I have gotten here they have taken me in and accepted me,” Roth said. “I switched positions. I was a safety and I switched to corner.
“Everybody had confidence in me and when you have that many people behind you, it gives you all the confidence in the world because you know your brothers have your back.”
You have free articles remaining.
After seeing limited action against the run-first triple option attack of Concordia in the season opener, Roth was baptized into his new position by fire to help defend against the spread attack of Wesleyan. Bauer had thrown for over 3,200 yards, 24 touchdowns while completing over 67 percent of his passes and throwing just 11 interceptions last season to help lead a Titans attack that scored over 34 points per game.
The UW-L defense intercepted him six times.
Obviously, Roth had a big part in that. He was all over the field, collecting nine tackles in addition to his three interceptions. He saved a touchdown on a pass break up on a third-and-goal in the third quarter when he didn’t give up on the play and ripped the ball out of the receiver’s hands at the last second to force a Wesleyan field goal.
His biggest plays, however, came in overtime.
After UW-L failed to score on their possession, all Wesleyan needed was a field goal to win, but Roth refused to let that happen. On first down, he showed impressive speed chasing down Bauer on a roll out to the right for a sack to push the Titans behind the chains. The very next play, the Titans took a shot down up the seam against Roth, who was left on an island.
Had Roth not made the play, the Titans receiver could probably have walked into the end zone. Roth leapt high, snatching it out of the air for his third interception. Two plays later, Rusty Murphy stripped Wesleyan receiver Chrystian Maciorowski and took the ball 86 yards for the victory.
The Eagles have forced 11 turnovers and have held their opponents to a 3.44 average per rush on 97 attempts. The defense has a lot of confidence and is having fun.
“It’s so much fun,” Roth said. “I never had so much fun playing football in my life, just like the energy everybody brings and just knowing that every other guys is just going to do their job and then that makes you so much more confident because you just have to worry about your own responsibility.
“You know the D-line is going to bring the pressure, the linebackers are going to stop the run and be in their zones when we need them to. It’s a huge trust thing and the brotherhood we built. It’s so much easier to do your job since we trust each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.