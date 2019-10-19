RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Since throwing six interceptions on Oct. 5 at UW-Platteville, UW-La Crosse football sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski has shined.
He finished with 360 yards and four touchdowns a week ago in a 40-22 win over UW-Stout, and then, on Saturday, he broke a nearly 40-year-old school record and tied two NCAA Division III records.
Lewandowski was 28-of-44 passing for 591 yards and nine touchdowns, five of which came in an explosive 35-point second quarter for the Eagles, to lead UW-L to a 63-49 win over UW-River Falls.
The nine touchdown passes smashed the previous UW-L single-game record of six, which Mike Durnin and Joe Rihn shared. Durnin threw six TDs against UW-Whitewater on Nov. 3, 1979, and Rihn totaled that against UW-Superior on Oct. 29, 1988.
Nine touchdown passes also tied the Division III single-game record. Ohio Northern’s Joe Zarlinga threw nine TDs on Nov. 14, 1998. Lewandowski’s five TD passes in the second quarter also tied a Division III single-quarter record. Williams’ David Sullivan threw five TDs on Oct. 30, 1993.
Lewandowski’s 591 passing yards also broke a UW-L single-game record, which was previously held by Tarek Yaeggi. Yaeggi threw for 538 yards against UW-Platteville on Nov. 12, 2016.
Sophomore Cameron Sorenson and senior Cole Spieker were the main beneficiaries of Lewandowski’s record-breaking performance. Sorenson caught eight passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and Speiker hauled in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Jake Simuncak had seven catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore running back Joey Stutzman added two catches for 15 yards and one touchdown.
Stutzman also ran for 75 yards on 17 carries, good for 4.1 yards per carry.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles (4-2, 2-1) totaled 682 yards of offense, narrowly outgaining the Falcons (1-5, 0-3), who piled up 611 yards. The offensive explosion seemed unlikely after a scoreless first quarter, but neither offense could be stopped in the final three quarters.
UW-L struck first on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lewandowski to Spieker early in the second quarter. The score capped off a 13-play, 99-yard drive and opened the floodgates.
The Eagles scored on their next five drives, the final of which on their first possession of the third quarter. In addition to his 5-yard TD pass to Spieker, Lewandowski threw TD passes of 11, 8, 9 and 70 yards in the second quarter.
UW-L’s defense, however, could do little to slow the UW-River Falls offense. The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the second quarter — a 6-yard TD run by Tyler Blum, a 39-yard TD pass from Ben Beckman to Alex Traxler and a 2-yard TD run by Luke Fugate — but the Eagles led 35-21 at the half thanks to Lewandowski.
On the first drive of the second half, it looked as if UW-L’s defense put its foot down. The Eagles forced a fumble, which Lewandowski turned into six points two plays later.
But the Falcons, led by Beckman, wouldn’t go away. The quarterback tossed three touchdown passes in the second half and rushed for another to prevent the Eagles from turning the game into a blowout.
Beckman completed 40 of his 62 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns and added 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
But Lewandowski ensured UW-River Falls never got too close. He threw four second-half touchdowns, and the Eagles led by at least 14 points throughout the second half.
UW-L looks to extend its winning streak to three games at 1 p.m. next Saturday, when it hosts UW-Oshkosh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.