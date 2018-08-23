There is an aura of confidence that hovers above Devonte Amos like a drone, sticking with him while running passing routes at Veterans Memorial Field.
It sticks with him as he walks across the UW-La Crosse campus, to the cafeteria, to the dorms.
And, as the sophomore from Rolling Meadows, Ill., quickly offers, that’s a great thing.
Call it confidence, maturity or overall development as a person, it doesn’t matter as there is a new man wearing a No. 6 (at least on Wednesday) Eagles’ jersey.
That was apparent from the start of La Crosse’s scrimmage with the University of Dubuque on a sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon, as Amos caught passes on deep routes, underneath routes and crossing routes from quick-release quarterback Ben Schramski.
An unofficial count had him with four receptions, including a 28-yard snare that he took down to the 1-yard line. Amos, along with Schramski and running back Brody Gatz, were just three players on offense who popped open some eyes during the 2½-hour scrimmage.
“For myself, personally, I feel way more confident. Coming in last year, I obviously was a freshman and was just trying to get the hang of college,” said Amos, a physical education major.
“I was trying to get the hang of college football, how to live on my own and be away from my parents. Rolling Meadows is about a three-and-a-half hour drive, so it’s not like my parents are right around the corner and can come save me.”
Amos didn’t need saving then, and certainly doesn’t now.
The 5-foot-6, 165-pound speedster has done his sponge duties, soaking in everything he could last season from the likes of record-setting Nick Holcomb (80 receptions, 1,401 yards, 20 TDs), as well as the Eagles’ coaching staff. He did contribute, finishing with 13 catches for 237 yards (18.2 per catch) and a TD, but his role this season will change.
Perhaps in a big-time way.
“I love Devonte Amos, and you saw what he could do today,” said UW-L’s third-year coach, Mike Schmidt, of his early playmaker. “The versatility we have with him, throwing it down the field, throwing underneath routes, getting it to him in space, throwing the bubble to him.
“Devonte, as you can see, he has grown so much and feels so comfortable coming out to practice. It is his position, and he is owning it, and that is what is allowing him to play at a high level for us.”
Reaching that level of confidence has been an uphill climb for Amos as he has had to adapt to the college game, learn a different offense brought in by new offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson, and perhaps most of all, know he’s being counted on for significant production.
“To learn it (new offense) at first was very intense. It is a similar offense to the offense we ran last year, but it is definitely different play calls,” Amos said. “This offense we have a lot more reads for the receivers, and I think coach Bengtson asks a lot out of his receivers because he knows how talented we are.”
So does the guy throwing them the ball.
Schramski, a sixth-year senior who missed last season with an illness, breaks into a big smile when talking about the Eagles’ receiving corps.
“I think Devonte is a heck of a player. He is going to show up every single game. He is a hard worker in practice and gives his best effort every single play. It is going to translate to games for him,” Schramski said.
“He was a great player for us last year, and I expect him to be a stud this year for us.”
Having to step into and partially fill Holcomb’s shoes would be a lot of ask of any player, but Amos said he feels no pressure, knowing it will be a group effort. He also knows he’s beaten the odds before, as being 5-6 college receiver brings it challenges.
Challenges he has embraced — and beaten.
“I get a lot of crap for not being the tallest person, and I love it. The guys joke around with me, saying, ‘Hey Shrimpy, how is preschool?’ and stuff like that,” Amos said. “It is awesome. Obviously, I wish I was a little bit taller, but honestly it is heart over height.
“There’s nothing I can do about it, it is genetics, it is what my parents gave me. I feel like I get the respect I deserve on the football field. Maybe the first play they (cornerbacks) go, ‘Ah, this guy is nothing.’ Then I run a route and get by them, normally on the first time, and they are like, ‘OK, this guy is something I shouldn’t mess around with.’”
