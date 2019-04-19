All Connor Cook could do was watch with his hand firmly planted on his chin, tracking each step as his teammate in the outfield ran and camped under a fly ball.
When the ball landed securely in the glove of centerfielder Zach Carney, it put a bow on a masterful performance on the mound from Cook, who faced just two over the minimum in what became the seventh no-hitter in UW-La Crosse baseball history. Cook — a junior — clenched his fist and let out a, “Yes!” before hugging his catcher and being mobbed by his teammates.
A no-hitter against any opponent is extraordinary, but Cook’s came in a 10-0 drubbing the Eagles handed Concordia-Chicago — the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III — in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday at Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill.
“It hasn’t set in yet, but I think it’s slowly coming to me how special (Thursday) night was,” Cook said Friday afternoon.
Cook was locked in early, UW-L (16-10) coach Chris Schwarz said. His command and his stuff were there from the opening pitch, and he tallied eight strikeouts against a lineup averaging more than nine runs per game.
After a second-inning walk, Cook sent down 15 consecutive batters. Cook pitching well isn’t a shock — he’s earned the No. 2 spot in UW-L’s rotation for a reason, and he has a 4-1 record and 48 strikeouts in five starts.
But Schwarz, who calls the pitches for UW-L, saw something extra from Cook against the Cougars (24-2).
“After that walk, nine out of every 10 pitches were exactly what he wanted,” Schwarz said.
UW-L’s offense found a spark after being shut out 3-0 in the first game of the doubleheader, and gave Cook a 3-0 cushion before he toed the rubber. Cook said his team’s early rally helped him settle in and focus on keeping the momentum squarely in La Crosse’s dugout.
“We talk about it a lot as pitchers, that right after we score, go out and put up a zero,” Cook said. “It steals their momentum.
“As the game went along, and our guys were pouring it on, (Concordia-Chicago) got really quiet. They put some uncomfortable swings on balls, and I felt really in control.”
Cook’s calmness carried into the dugout, Schwarz said. Cook didn’t seem overly excited, or focused on the accomplishment he was drawing closer to with each out, Schwarz said.
Schwarz, UW-L’s coach for the past 15 years, said he was trying to maintain his between-inning routine with Cook of talking over upcoming hitters and what pitches he liked at what time. But Schwarz admitted Friday his nerves got flowing in the late innings.
“I just felt like, ‘I can’t mess this up, or be the reason this doesn’t happen with a pitch call,’” Schwarz said.
Entering the seventh inning with a 10-0 lead, the Cougars’ second baserunner of the game reached with one out after Carney misplayed a ball in center. It was ruled an error, keeping Cook’s no-hitter alive.
It was poetic justice that Carney got to camp under the ball and put away the final out of Cook’s landmark day.
“That’s just baseball,” Cook said.
The fact that Cook was able to get deep enough into the game to complete his no-hitter was a surprise. He was pitching on short rest — something that Schwarz tends to avoid, but he decided to throw his aces Thursday given that they’d get a long rest and not pitch until next weekend.
Cook was a bit sore during the team’s light workout Wednesday, and wasn’t sure how long he could go against the Cougars.
“My mindset was to go four, five innings, empty the tank, and pass it off to (senior reliever Caleb) Willems,” Cook said. “But after the fourth inning, I feel like adrenaline kicked in and I had even more energy than when I started the game.”
After an impressive showing as a team, and an unforgettable night personally, Cook said UW-L’s morale is as good as one could imagine.
“Our confidence is really high, and that’s good for next week,” he said, referring to a doubleheaders against UW-Stout (Tuesday), Saint Mary’s (Thursday), and UW-Whitewater (Saturday-Sunday).
“That Whitewater series is usually what defines a season, and who’s crowned champs in the WIAC.”
“After the fourth inning, I feel like adrenaline kicked in and I had even more energy than when I started the game.” Connor Cook, UW-L junior pitcher
