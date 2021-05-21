UW-La Crosse baseball: Eagles eliminated from WIAC Tournament

WHITEWATER — The UW-La Crosse baseball team couldn't climb out of an early deficit and was eliminated from the WIAC Tournament with a 12-8 loss to top-seeded UW-Stevens Point on Friday.

The third-seeded Eagles (30-13) responded well to three runs from the Pointers (31-10) in the bottom of the second with a three-run home run from shortstop Connor Roesler in the third.

But Stevens Point answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning and never gave up the lead.

La Crosse pulled within 9-8 thanks to a pair of unearned runs in the seventh, but the Pointers added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth.

First baseman Shane Coker was 3 for 5 with two RBI, while left fielder Mac Born, third baseman Jack Olver and catcher Ethan Gerstner drove in a run apiece.

Ben Byom, who allowed four runs on one hit and three walks in two-thirds innings, was charged with the loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0