UW-La Crosse baseball: Eagles fall to UW-Whitewater in WIAC Tournament

WHITEWATER — The UW-La Crosse baseball team's path to a WIAC Tournament title became more difficult early Friday afternoon.

The third-seeded Eagles fell 5-4 to second-seeded UW-Whitewater when Warhawks second baseman Sam Vomhof hit a walk-off, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

La Crosse (30-12) will play the loser of fourth-seeded UW-Stout and top-seeded UW-Stevens Point later Friday afternoon in an elimination game, and the Eagles now have to win four straight games if they are to win the conference tournament.

La Crosse took advantage of an error in the top of the first and grabbed a 2-0 lead. Whitewater tied the game in the bottom of the second, but the Eagles retook the lead on an RBI single from third baseman Jack Olver in the third.

The Warhawks, though, struck right back with two in the bottom half of the inning.

Neither team scored until a triple from Olver scored second baseman Brennan Schmitt in the seventh to tie the game at 4-all.

But Vomhof homered off La Crosse starting pitcher Zach Pronschinske to give the Eagles their first loss in the double-elimination tournament.