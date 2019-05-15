Once the calendar turned to April and Zach Pronschinske began consistently starting games for the UW-La Crosse baseball team, the junior turned in six staggering starts.
That dominant tear — which included five consecutive wins, four complete games, and a 1-0 loss — was rewarded on Wednesday when the Arcadia High School graduate was named the WIAC pitcher of the year. Pronschinske became the fourth La Crosse pitcher in program history to earn the award, and the first since Caleb Boushley in 2016.
After UW-L fell in the WIAC tournament title game to UW-Whitewater and didn’t earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, Pronschinske finished his season with a 5-2 record, a 1.99 ERA, 77 strikeouts, and a 1.07 WHIP in 58⅔ innings pitched. His ERA was the best in the conference.
He finished the season with four consecutive games of at least 12 strikeouts, including a 13-punchout, complete-game win against Whitewater in the regular season, and an 8-inning, 12-strikeout outing against the Warhawks in the WIAC tournament.
Pronschinske was one of 10 UW-L players to earn All-WIAC recognition, and one of five to make the All-WIAC First Team.
Seniors Nate Heili (shortstop) and Mason McMahon (pitcher), and juniors Brennan Schmitt (third base) and Carson Youngquist (designated hitter) also made the first team.
It was the fourth All-WIAC First Team selection for Heili, a Sheboygan Falls product. He became the second La Crosse player to make four first teams, with the other being Jeff Hertel (1991-94). He led UW-L with 60 hits, 18 stolen bases, 21 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games.
Seniors Alex Robson (second base), Brady Stolzman (first base), Mitch Sutton (first base) and Caleb Willems (pitcher), and junior pitcher Connor Cook were honorable mentions.
After starting the season 2-6, UW-L won 26 of its last 35 games. Eight of the team’s 15 losses were against nationally-ranked opponents.
