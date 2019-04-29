Zach Pronschinske’s gem in the first game of a doubleheader led to the UW-La Crosse baseball team earning a split against No. 18 UW-Whitewater for the second day in a row at Copeland Park.
Pronschinske, an Arcadia High School graduate, continued his stellar pitching in April in leading the Eagles to a 2-1 win, but Whitewater’s offense got back on track to down La Crosse 9-4 in Game 2. The four-game split puts UW-L at 20-12 and 15-5 in WIAC play — two games back of the Warhawks (25-8, 17-3) with four conference games to play.
La Crosse, on the back of Pronschinske, was able to stymie the high-powered Warhawks’ offense in the first game, as the junior racked up 13 strikeouts in a complete-game performance. He got out of trouble after a double and a groundout in the first inning had Whitewater threatening with a man on third, but Pronschinske struck out the next two batters to escape unscathed.
A Carson Youngquist home run in the second inning gave Pronschinske a little cushion, and UW-L scratched another run across after two singles and a double play in the third. Pronschinske let up a run with one out in the sixth inning, but faced just two batters over the minimum from then on, and no baserunner got past second.
It was a fitting cap on a tremendous month on the mound for Pronschinske, who was used as a reliever to start the season. He’s 4-0 in his last four starts, in which he’s allowed four earned runs, 18 hits, 10 walks, and 37 strikeouts in 32 innings. The two complete games in that span have been a boon for UW-L, allowing coach Chris Schwarz to save arms in the bullpen during a critical time of the season.
Pronschinske has dropped his ERA to 1.72, and solidified himself in the rotation as the Eagles hope to make another berth into the NCAA tournament.
La Crosse couldn’t keep the Warhawks down in Game 2, however. Whitewater scored six runs in the top of the first and kept control from there. UW-L threatened to get back into the game in the sixth inning, when a RBI single up the middle from Jake McClellan brought the Eagles within 8-4 and had the bases loaded with no outs. A strikeout and a double play ended the threat, and Whitewater tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.
Brady Stolzman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while McClellan had three RBI, including a two-run home run in the second. James Witt gave up 12 hits, but just three runs in eight innings of relief.
La Crosse plays Finalandia (4-28, 1-19) in doubleheaders starting at 11 a.m. Friday and noon Saturday at Copeland Park to wrap up the regular season.
