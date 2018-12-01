As Brendon Manning has gone in the early portion of the season, so has the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team.
The senior forward emerged as a reliable scoring option and defender last year in his first time getting major minutes. Through five games, he’s been scoring with an efficiency that’s rare to see at any level, and is starting on the right foot to have a special year to conclude his collegiate career.
Foul trouble has been the only thing to slow Manning thus far — we’ll get to that later. As the Eagles (3-2) head to Pella, Iowa, for a 3 p.m. Saturday matchup against Central, Manning is in a place basketball players fantasize over: The Zone.
“I feel really good out there. I feel a lot of confidence,” Manning said Thursday. “My teammates are giving me confidence, they’re getting the ball in positions to score. I give a lot of credit to them. I’ve been trying to post up, and my teammates are getting me the ball and trusting me to score.”
Manning is shooting 74.5 percent from the floor, including two games in which he went 11-for-12. His 17.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game both lead UW-L. He’s also 17-for-20 this year from the free-throw line.
He’s doing a good deal of his damage in the post despite being listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. He proved last season he’s able to use his quickness to get around taller, bigger defenders, and he’s doing that this year as well. He’s also using hard, fast cuts — a crucial component to UW-L’s motion offense — to get to his spot on the floor.
Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said one key difference between Manning’s start this season is that he’s staying balanced when he gets the ball in scoring positions.
“He could get to his spot last year, but then there were times he got himself off balance, or he stopped himself,” Dernbach said. “What he’s able to do this year is get to his spot, and when a defense is sagging off, he immediately takes up that space and dribbles himself into a post touch.”
Manning said he worked throughout the summer and early fall with teammates on how he could use his cuts and be a more aggressive scorer this season — and it’s paying off.
The two games Manning has been held under 10 points this season were also games in which his minutes were limited due to fouls. He’s one of the team’s primary post defenders, and Dernbach said one of the best at help defense when opponents drive, but both of those duties increase the chances of getting whistles.
He said he has to stay aggressive defensively to contest shots from larger opponents, and he trusts his teammates to fill his role when he has to sit due to foul trouble.
“I’m trying to play as hard of defense as I can. If I do happen to get in foul trouble, then it’s just next man up,” Manning said. “They’ll play just as hard and do what it takes to help us win.
“What’s funny is it’s my defense that gets my offense going. If I get some hard stops on defense, or if we’re diving for loose balls, that inspires me on both sides.”
The Central matchup Saturday is one that plays to Manning’s strengths. The Dutch (1-5) use a lineup of mostly forward-type bodies and try to push the pace of games. It could be a matchup that lets La Crosse get back on track after an up-and-down start to the year.
“We haven’t played a complete 40 minutes yet. I think that’s the most interesting part of our season,” Manning said. “I think we haven’t had three or four guys play at, or above, the line like coach is saying. That’s one of the fun parts of it, we haven’t played our best game as a team. But it’s coming.”
