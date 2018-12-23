WAUKESHA, Wis. — Kent Dernbach knew the second his UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team got off the bus that its game against Carroll Saturday wasn’t going to a quick knockout on either side.
The Eagles hadn’t played since Dec. 9, but he knew from how they were practicing they were going to play tough. And he knew from the Pioneers’ nonconference season that they were battle tested.
In a game he called “WIAC level,” UW-L notched a grind-it-out, 58-54 road win.
“Right as we got off the bus, I told the guys we can win the game with toughness. It wasn’t going to be a highlight-reel game. It was going to be a really competitive game. (The Pioneers) know their system and they know their roles well.
“Nothing was going to be easy.”
Things weren’t easy offensively for UW-L (6-3), but it made up for it on the defensive end. The Eagles held Carroll (4-7) to 35.7 percent shooting from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range. Outside of Tyler Ingrebrightson, who went 8 of 15 from the floor, the Eagles did a good job denying their opponents’ their best looks. Dernbach credited assistants Adam Hjelter and Kenny Finco for hammering home their deep scouting report this week in practice.
Offensively, Ben Meinholz led the way for UW-L, scoring 13 points to go with nine rebounds. Senior Brendon Manning added seven points and eight boards.
UW-L led by three in the final minute and contested Carroll’s tying 3-point try with 10 seconds left.
Meinholz fought through two Pioneers for the defensive rebound, got fouled, and made a free throw to bring to game to its final score.
Terek Nesheim (10 points), Sam Burkart (four) and Ethan Anderson (four) provided the Eagles energy and production off the bench, Dernbach said.
“They came in and gave us a nice lift,” he said. “Not just with their scoring, but with their defense, too.”
