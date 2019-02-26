Brendon Manning thought his college basketball career was over.
He sent a tweet after Thursday’s WIAC tournament semifinal loss to Platteville thanking teammates and coaches for all they’ve done for him. The UW-La Crosse senior spent a good deal of the weekend reflecting on his career and what basketball has meant to him.
But on Monday, while studying for an exam with senior teammate Sam Skoyen, Manning got the news — the Eagles men’s basketball team would get at least one more game, as it had been selected for an at-large berth into the 64-team NCAA Division III national championship tournament.
“After that game with Platteville, I think we all thought it was over,” Manning said at Monday’s practice, one he didn’t think he’d get to have. “I didn’t know if we had a shot at making it. It’s been kind of crazy thinking about my basketball career over the weekend, that it was crazy that it was over, and then hearing that news … It was surprising.”
This is the first NCAA tournament appearance for the men’s program since 2005-06, and just the second overall. The Eagles will face St. Thomas (Minn.) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Nebraska Wesleyan; tip-off times have yet to be announced. NWU — the defending national champion and the American Rivers Conference champion — is the host of the first- and second-round games in UW-L’s pod, and will face Eureka, Kansas, on Friday.
Senior Taulvish McCray found out his career would continue in similar fashion. He was doing schoolwork when the group text message the team shares began lighting up his phone. Text after text poured in before he looked to see what caused all the activity.
“I just felt a big relief,” McCray said. “It’s a great feeling. The accomplishments we had this year, those things kept us hopeful that we had a chance to make it. But to see it happen, to get recognized on a national level, it felt great.”
UW-L’s resume on the surface doesn’t jump off the page — 17-9 overall record, a second-place finish in the conference during the regular season, and an 0-for-1 showing in the WIAC tournament. But, clearly, the voting committee looked deeper into La Crosse’s case for a bid and saw the impressive feats that lie within.
The Eagles have been ranked nationally at multiple points this year, went 10-4 in the WIAC, have had a top-25 defense, and tallied four wins against regionally-ranked opponents. Perhaps the metric that boosted La Crosse into the field was its strength of schedule (.574), which was 7th in the nation, and second in the Central Region behind Stevens Point, a team UW-L swept in two matchups.
Eagles coach Kent Dernbach has been to the NCAA tournament, and won the 2014-15 championship, as an assistant at UW-Stevens Point. He said he felt a pride in his players when he learned the Eagles made the tournament.
“Our seniors bought in not only this year, but last year, to the style we were going to play,” Dernbach said. “To start the nonconference (season) 3-3, and to not waver, to really commit to the defensive side of the ball, and to do what we did in conference play, it’s a testament to the five seniors we have. To their leadership, and their willingness to have blind faith in what we could accomplish in our program.”
St. Thomas (22-4) was an at-large berth as well after falling in the MIAC tournament semifinals. The Eagles and the Tommies had five common opponents this season — Bethel, River Falls, Saint Mary’s, St. John’s, and Stevens Point. The Eagles went 5-2 against that field, while St. Thomas went 7-1.
“It’s going to take a huge defensive effort,” McCray said of defeating St. Thomas. “But that’s literally our identity, that’s what we pride ourselves on. This is the perfect type of game for us.”
Mutual opponents
|Opponent
|St. Thomas record
|UW-L record
|Bethel
|2-0
|1-0
|River Falls
|1-0
|1-1
|Saint John's
|1-1
|0-1
|Saint Mary's
|2-0
|1-0
|Stevens Point
|1-0
|2-0
|TOTAL
|7-1
|5-2
