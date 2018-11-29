Two things have become clear about the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team during its torrid 6-0 start to the season.
First, the Eagles will attack teams from the 3-point line, and are on pace to shatter program records in both 3-point makes and 3-point attempts. Second, the Eagles come out of halftime with the mindset of closing out games in the third quarter. UW-L has been taking small leads at the break and turning them into wide margins with dominant third-quarter play.
La Crosse — which is receiving votes in this week’s d3hoops.com poll — will look to continue both of these trends Thursday when it hosts Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) at Mitchell Hall. The 7 p.m. tipoff will be the Eagles last home game until Jan. 5.
The hot start from deep range is a continuation of what the Eagles did last season, as they led the WIAC in 3-pointers made and attempted. But this season’s shooting touch has come from a more aggressive dribble-drive offense that is getting into the lane, forcing defenders to help, and then kicking out to open shooters.
“I think being able to penetrate into the lane allows us to get those 3s. We make the defense collapse, and that comes from our offense with our motion. It just comes from what we’re running,” said junior Dani Craig, who leads the team with 17 3-pointers on 32 tries (53.1 percent).
“It feels good because you know your teammates are working to get into the lane, so you want to hit that (shot) when she passes out to you.”
Craig, a former Division I player at California State, Fullerton, was the top shooter on the team last season, but she’s now got a handful of players around her who can make 3s. Freshman and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke (15 of 42 on 3-points attempts) has had a strong start to her collegiate career, while fellow freshman Carly Coulthart (9 of 16) poses a deep threat.
Junior guard Delaney Schoenenberger has seven 3-pointers, and has been crucial to setting up those shots with her ability to drive into the lane.
“It’s awesome to see. When you move in your offense and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, you do a few drives and then kick it out for the 3, it’s great,” said Schoenenberger, who’s averaging 3.3 assists per game. “Me and Dani are looking to drive a lot more this year, and that creates a lot more kick outs. When the flow’s good, it’s great, and lately it’s been awesome.”
Eagles coach Karen Middleton — who picked up her 100th win as a college coach on Sunday — likes that her team’s 3-pointers have come from working through the offense as opposed to settling for quick shots. But she also wants the Eagles to establish more balance inside with post players like freshman Lexie Higgins (7.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.2 spg) off to a good start as well.
“We’ve got some good shooters. The worry is, (if) the shots from 3 don’t go, you’ve got to make sure you’re staying aggressive,” Middleton said.
UW-L has been at its most aggressive in third quarters.
The Eagles are averaging a halftime lead of 30.7-25.3 — a slim margin with a half yet to play. But they’re winning third quarters on average 20-8.3, and turning close games into blowouts by the time the fourth quarter begins. Their closest third quarter to date, 18-14 against Calvin College, was after they already led by 15 at halftime.
Middleton said the team, especially leaders like Schoenenberger and Craig, has done well bringing input to coaches regarding what’s happening on the floor and how the Eagles can counter.
“The third quarter is always a statement. The first quarter is too, of course, but you come out from halftime, and put the hammer down, like we always say,” Schoenenberger said.
Craig said the team knows how crucial it is to seize momentum after halftime.
“You can definitely feel a shift in momentum from the first half to the second half, and it feels good,” she said. “I think once we get rolling it’s really hard to stop.”
