UW-La Crosse basketball: Eagles take care of Oshkosh in WIAC opener

The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team had been waiting for a day where it felt like they competed for a full 40 minutes. A complete game effort from the opening tip was something they felt had been alluding them.
They can now count Saturday as a day where they delivered a complete game effort.
The 11th-ranked Eagles started fast and finished stronger, leading from start to finish to kick off conference play in style by defeating UW-Oshkosh 71-57 in front of 290 people at Mitchell Hall.
The win marks the first time since 2006-07 that the Eagles (10-2, 1-0) had won their conference opener, snapping a 12-game losing streak in WIAC openers.
Early on, UW-L had no trouble using dribble penetration to get into the paint for easy opportunities. It forced the Titans (7-5, 0-1) to do something they never do: play zone defense.
It was a bit of a shock, but a good type of shock for the sharpshooting Eagles.
“I was surprised, because we have very good shooters on our team,” sophomore guard and Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke said. “So when they made that switch, we were all pretty excited. We are confident when teams play man or when teams play zone. Either way, we had a good flow going against man-to-man and a good flow against the zone.”
The talented Eagles backcourt took full advantage.
Dani Craig, Gamoke and Delaney Schoenenberger combined to go 8 of 14 from beyond the arc for the Eagles, who made 10 3-pointers.
Craig continued her stellar senior campaign with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting, once again showing off her ability to do damage from inside and beyond the arc. Gamoke was just as effective finishing 7 of 12 from the field to score 17 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
“We have to be ready for whatever they throw at you,” coach Karen Middleton said. “Really proud that we found that rhythm against the zone and able to take advantage of some openings. I was proud of the whole team, but Dani and Emma stepping up big for us and doing what they did was huge.”
Ava Kramer (eight) and Carly Coulthart (six) provided a spark off the bench for the Eagles, who shot 52 percent in the fourth quarter including a 5 of 9 effort from 3-point range.
“We were all hitting shots, so they had to scramble a little bit in their zone,” Gamoke said. “That led to even more open shots in the fourth quarter.”
Defensively, the Eagles contained the WIAC’s leading scorer in Leah Porath.
The 5-foot-9 junior had entered leading the WIAC at 19.7 points per game while shooting over 55 percent from the field and a blistering 56 percent from 3. Porath got her points, but had to work at it scoring 19 on 8 of 17 shooting. The rest of the Titans were 15 of 38. Middleton liked the defensive effort, but said they still have work to do before they travel to River Falls to take on the Falcons on Wednesday night.
“We want to be the best defensive team in the conference, and we put a lot of work into it,” Middleton said. “There’s a pride factor to stopping your own player but also having each other’s back in our gaps. We have to finish plays a little better with our rotation or a box out. We will get there. They are super hungry and want it. It’s just a matter of us continuing to improve.”