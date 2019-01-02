The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team knew going into Wednesday’s WIAC opener against UW-Stout that it was about to start a tough two-month stretch.
The conference is as talented as it’s been in some time, and three of the eight teams entered play Wednesday ranked in the D3basketball.com Top 25 poll. But the Eagles also knew they could make a statement in their first game of the WIAC slate by performing well.
They responded with a season-high point total, and showed a suffocating defense that helped them build a big lead early and never let the Blue Devils back into the game. La Crosse’s 92-72 win in front of 310 people at Mitchell Hall marked the fourth straight season the Eagles have won their first conference game.
“We know conference season’s tougher than anything, especially in our conference, the best one in the nation. It was big for us to get the first win,” said junior Jack Kortes, who led UW-L with 20 points, one of five Eagles to score in double figures.
The Eagles (8-4, 1-0) took advantage of their physical mismatches early and often Wednesday. Stout — a team lacking size which tries to use speed and pressure to quicken the pace of games — tried to get UW-L off balance with full-court presses, but it wasn’t effective for long stretches.
La Crosse attacked the press, with players moving to the basket as soon as the press was broken. Strong inside passing and similar finishes at the rim got UW-L ahead early, and then freshman Ethan Anderson pulled up from nearly NBA 3-point range in a transition situation and drilled the shot, putting UW-L up 33-11 with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left, which prompted a timeout from Stout’s bench.
“We wanted to make sure when we got (in the paint), we ended strong and played off two (feet),” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. “So we’re either getting fouled or finishing underneath. We did that tonight.
“To have Jack come in, play like he did, there’s probably nobody better than Jack at playing off two.”
Kortes scored 10 points in each half, all of which came inside the 3-point line, and most of which came within 5 feet of the basket.
“Coach always tells us to stay aggressive, get to the hoop, and work it inside out,” Kortes said. “We really emphasized our transition, especially defensively because they like to get up and down the court. We had mismatches because we have big guys who are fast.”
Kortes was 8 of 10 from the field, while senior Ben Meinholz scored 19 points, had eight rebounds and three blocks, two of which came on the same possession and led to a three-point play on the other end. Seniors Taulvish McCray and Brendon Manning each had 12 points, with McCray adding six assists and four rebounds, and Manning pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year. Anderson also finished with 10 points.
“We’re certainly not going to score 92 every night,” said Dernbach, whose team shot 55.2 percent from the field. “But if we can put five guys between eight and 14 points, then that’s motion offense at its best.”
As well as the offense played, the defense was able to lock up Stout’s top scorers John Keefe and Jon Ciriacks. Keefe entered the game averaging 22.8 points, but finished with 14 on 6 of 15 shooting, while Ciracks had eight, half of his average.
Stout was the 12th opponent this season the Eagles held under the scoring average it carried into the game.
UW-L controlled the paint in the first half and that helped it control the game. The Eagles outscored Stout 28-10 in the paint in the opening half, 54-34 overall, and held a 42-29 rebounding advantage.
