The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team knew something had to change in the second half if it wanted to keep its season undefeated on Sunday.
It just needed to find its own rhythm.
The Eagles went on an 11-0 run to start the third quarter en route to a 65-44 win over Augsburg in front of about 125 people at Mitchell Hall of the Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Classic finale. With the win, UW-L is 6-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
“I think it was us slowing ourselves down,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said of what was the turning point. “We found each other a little better. I think the game pace was a little bit quicker. We needed to find our rhythm in that. I think we just need to find our advantage against who we’re playing.”
Freshman and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke played a large role in that 11-0 run after the Eagles led 25-24 at halftime.
Gamoke started off the second half with a layup, then two possessions later, Gamoke hit a 3-pointer in transition from the left wing.
The former Hilltoppers standout also hit a mid-range jumper to put the Eagles up 36-24 with 7 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter and gave UW-L its largest lead at that point.
Gamoke ended up with 12 points and six rebounds in her sixth career collegiate game.
“Coming into the second half, we wanted to jump on them early,” Gamoke said. “We knew we could get into their heads early. To do that, we knew we had to score early and get shots that we get that were open.”
If Gamoke had an open shot, she was going to take it. And, she hasn’t been afraid on the floor as a freshman.
In her first six games, Gamoke is averaging 14.7 points per game, and her season-high in points was Tuesday against Viterbo with 24.
“She’s listening, she’s learning and watching video,” Middleton said. “She’s adapting to the physicality of the game. You have to play through contact, and the first play of the third quarter is a great example of that. She just wants to learn.”
Delaney Schoenenberger led the Eagles on Sunday with 16 points, and Ava Kramer made 10 free throws en route to a 14-point game.
“Delaney gives us so much, and it’s not just scoring,” Middleton said. “She’s one of our best defenders. She settles us in and gets us to talk a lot on defense.”
The Auggies were led by Camryn Speese, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
UW-L’s next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mitchell Hall against Gustavus Adolphus.
