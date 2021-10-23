UW-La Crosse football: After slow start, offense helps Eagles beat UW-Stout for fourth straight win

Jakob Parks turned to the stands at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, clenched his fists and let out a yell.

The UW-La Crosse football team sputtered out of the gates Saturday, including a three-and-out on the opening possession and a poor interception by the transfer quarterback.

But late in the first half, Parks evaded pressure, rolled out to his right and found junior wideout Cam Sorenson behind the defense for a 33-yard touchdown pass that gave the Eagles their first lead of the game.

UW-L had found its stride offensively, and Parks let everyone know after he got back to the sideline.

"I started really slow," Parks said. "I put us down 14-0, in my sense. We needed to respond, and I needed to respond to show everybody that I can get it done.

"And everybody got it done today."

With some help from a pick-six by sophomore cornerback Cade Osborn, the Eagles erased a 14-point deficit in the first half before the offense guided the way to a 44-38 victory over UW-Stout.

UW-L, which is ranked 13th by the AFCA and 14th in the d3football.com poll, has now won four in a row since falling to Division II Grand Valley State (Mich). and improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the WIAC.

"I think they just got their swagger back," Eagles head coach Matt Janus said of the offense. "After that first, second series, we were kind of a little slow, whether it was a hangover from last week — or whatever the case may be — and we just got our swagger back."

Parks completed 16 of his 24 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns against his interception, while junior running back Joey Stutzman had 34 carries for 147 yards and a score.

UW-L also got contributions from Sorenson (seven catches for 91 yards and his touchdown) and senior running back Brad Tobin (11 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns), a display of balance that was missing from last Saturday's 24-23 win at UW-Platteville.

"It was good to see everybody involved," Parks said. "(Ryan) Bartol had a few good catches, Cam made some great plays, Jake (Simuncak) made some great plays. Joey and (Tobin) ran the ball like crazy. The O-line, they played great. It all starts up front with them, and all year they've been doing their job."

The Eagles also scored 23 points in the second half to preserve their 21-17 edge at the break, another contrast to last week after the offense was scoreless in the second half against the Pioneers.

"That's what I think we really wanted to focus on," Stutzman said. "We really, this year, need to play four quarters of good football. And we haven't done that as much. I thought this game, we did do a little better job of that."

While UW-L finished strong offensively, a rough start Saturday prevented it from playing those four full quarters of good football, and UW-Stout (5-2, 2-2) took advantage by grabbing a 14-0 lead after Parks' interception midway through the first quarter.

But the Eagles responded.

Parks completed a pair of third-down passes on the ensuing drive — first to Sorenson, then to Bartol — before UW-L turned to Stutzman in the red zone. The running back had three straight carries, the final of which was a 3-yard TD that brought the Eagles within one possession.

Then, early in the second quarter, defensive lineman Jack Anderson came on a stunt and got pressure on Blue Devils quarterback Sean Borgerding, and Osborn stepped in front of the lofted pass and returned 11 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 14-14.

"Luckily enough, I was just in the right area at the right time," Osborn said. "Kind of a gift, fell right into my hands, and I was able to take it to the house."

UW-Stout was able to get back in front with a field goal late in the half, but UW-L answered with a six-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Parks' touchdown pass to Sorenson.

The Eagles carried that momentum into the second half, and the offense scored on its first four possessions after the break — including three touchdowns.

That helped UW-L keep pace with the Blue Devils and Borgerding, who was frequently under pressure but still completed 20 of his 29 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half.

Following an interception by senior safety Eli Alt, the Eagles had to settle for a field goal despite driving the ball all the way to the 1-yard line. West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne then made a 23-yard field goal to extend UW-L's lead to 24-17 after a false start pushed the Eagles back on fourth down.

Borgerding answered with a 44-yard TD pass to Levy Hamer down the sideline, but the PAT went off the left upright to keep UW-L in front 24-23 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

And the Eagles' offense made sure the lead held from there.

Tobin capped a 60-yard drive with a pair of nice runs — first making a defender miss, then bouncing off a tackler for an 18-yard TD — to put UW-L ahead 31-23 with 31 seconds left in the third. And early in the fourth quarter, Parks found Studer in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard TD pass on third-and-goal that pushed the Eagles' lead to 38-23 with 8:10 to play.

Tobin had his second touchdown run — this one 24 yards right up the middle — after Borgerding threw an 85-yard touchdown to Arthur Cox, but Beirne's PAT was blocked to leave UW-L's lead at 44-31 with 3:05 left.

Borgerding threw another touchdown pass late, but the Eagles recovered an onside kick and ran enough clock to force the Blue Devils to attempt a series of laterals on the game's final play, which ended with defensive lineman Ryan Gengler recovering the loose ball.

"To be able to win close games, you hope that continues to build on a learning experience," Janus said, "because we're going to find ourselves in more close games in the season goes on."

UW-L will look to continue its winning streak and stay perfect in the WIAC next week when it plays at UW-Stevens Point.

