UW-La Crosse football: Alt named WIAC defensive athlete of the week

UW-La Crosse football senior safety Elijah Alt was named the WIAC defensive athlete of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Alt led the Eagles (2-1) with 11 tackles in Saturday's 45-24 loss at Division II Grand Valley State (Mich.). He also had an interception and forced and recovered a fumble, both of which helped UW-L take a 14-7 lead before the Lakers scored 38 of the game's final 48 points.

For his performance, Alt was also named to the d3football.com team of the week.

UW-Stout senior running back Rayshawn Graham was named the conference's offensive athlete of the week, while UW-Platteville junior kicker Andrew Schweigert earned the special teams honor.

UW-L senior wide receiver Jake Simuncak, who had six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns, was nominated for the offensive award, while Eagles senior kicker and West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne was nominated on special teams after he made a 26-yard field and connected on all three of his extra point attempts.

UW-L has a bye this week before starting WIAC play at UW-River Falls at 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

